Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

