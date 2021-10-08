Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.10% of Herc worth $136,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $178.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

