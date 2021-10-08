Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce $64.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.42 million. Heska reported sales of $56.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $256.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $258.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.02 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $293.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $265.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,398.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60. Heska has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $275.94.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

