Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $7.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.46 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $27.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 10,948,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $162,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 69.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 558,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

