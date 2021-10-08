Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 624.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $67,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hexcel by 41.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -249.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

