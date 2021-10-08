Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 624.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $67,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hexcel by 41.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -249.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
