Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB opened at $9.46 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

