Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Update

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HLLY opened at $11.70 on Friday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61.
About Holley
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.