Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Update

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLLY opened at $11.70 on Friday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

