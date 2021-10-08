HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded HomeServe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $13.10 on Thursday. HomeServe has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

