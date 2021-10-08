Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $31.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. 15,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

