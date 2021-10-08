Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.20 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.81 million and $495,112.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00143025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,062.16 or 0.99675052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.17 or 0.06462532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

