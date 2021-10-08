Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

HRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $41.34 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.