Hostess Brands, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

