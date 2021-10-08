HSBC Downgrades Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Hold

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $116.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.19.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

