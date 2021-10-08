Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Cut to “Sell” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 272,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,472 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

