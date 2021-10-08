HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.73. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 2,494,509 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

About HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

