HUNT (HUNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60.58 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $91.47 million and $60.58 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00245297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00103511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012186 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

