ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

ICON Public stock opened at $265.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $301.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.34.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 156.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ICON Public by 223.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $1,893,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 89.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

