IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon Sells 1,500 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IDYA opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

