IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon Sells 1,500 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IDYA opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
