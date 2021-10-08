ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ImmunoGen by 87,855.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.