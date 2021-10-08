Incent Reaches Market Cap of $4.39 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $69.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 62.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00133084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.45 or 1.00307019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.11 or 0.06420628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

