IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 290.6% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 86,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

