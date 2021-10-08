Ingersoll Rand Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,268 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 752% compared to the typical daily volume of 853 call options.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

