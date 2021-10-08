Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CL King from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. CL King’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

IOSP stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

