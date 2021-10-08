Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.51

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.92. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 11,637 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

