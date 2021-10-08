Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ INVZ traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 669,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,431. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $73,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $9,571,000. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,836,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

