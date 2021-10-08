Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of INO stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

