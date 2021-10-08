Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $191,957.61 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

APR stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

