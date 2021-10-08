Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $123,025.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

