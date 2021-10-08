Insider Selling: Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,707,000.00 in Stock

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ying Chiu Herbert Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 7th, Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 227,811 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $512,574.75.

Integrated Media Technology stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

