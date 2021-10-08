Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,573 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01.

Shares of IBKR opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.