Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $267,171.20 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total value of $267,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $472.87 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.51 and a 52-week high of $518.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in MongoDB by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 62.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 76.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Argus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

