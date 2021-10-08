Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $382,550.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

