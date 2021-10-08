Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Sells 2,131 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $24,165.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.88.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
