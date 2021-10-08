Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Sells 2,131 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $24,165.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 763,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

