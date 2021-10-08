Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) President Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $8,000.00.

TDUP opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $311,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

