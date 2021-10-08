Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells 12,186 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WM opened at $153.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 32.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $140,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.