Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up to $27.61

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $28.73. Insmed shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 730 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $147,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

