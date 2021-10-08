Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

IPPLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of IPPLF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

