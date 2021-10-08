Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,644,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 2,091,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPPLF shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

