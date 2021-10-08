International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.35% of International Game Technology worth $262,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Game Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.23 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

