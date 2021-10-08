International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 162.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 15.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.01. 4,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.