InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IPVA remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.71.
InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile
