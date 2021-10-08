Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Increased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.87 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

