Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICMB. TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter valued at $79,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

