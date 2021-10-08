Investec Lowers Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Sell

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

AMIGY stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

