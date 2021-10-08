Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

