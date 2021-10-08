Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invitae were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Invitae by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Invitae by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Invitae by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NVTA opened at $26.57 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

