Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

