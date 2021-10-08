INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CFO Andrea Goren Acquires 30,674 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) CFO Andrea Goren bought 30,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -1.04.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

