iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Buys £11,900 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Scott Cunningham purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.82. iomart Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 353 ($4.61).

IOM has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

