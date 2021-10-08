iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Buys £11,900 in Stock

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Scott Cunningham purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.82. iomart Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 353 ($4.61).

Get iomart Group alerts:

IOM has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.