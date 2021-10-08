Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

